Correctionville, Iowa
Lucille E. Beeson, 94, of Correctionville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Correctionville Specialty Care.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, with Pastor Kim Crummer officiating. Burial will be in Correctionville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Lucille Evelyn (Sobieski) Beeson was born Sept. 13, 1924, in Rock Township, Woodbury County, Iowa, to John and Mabel (Shever) Sobieski. Lucille lived her entire life in the Correctionville, Iowa area.
Lucille worked as a teacher at country school for two years until she was united in marriage to Harold Beeson on Feb, 6, 1943 in Dakota City, NE. After their marriage Lucille stayed home to be a wife and mother to their five children.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Correctionville Putter Pals. Lucille was a gardener and enjoyed shopping. She loved to crochet and crocheted many afghans for her family over the years.
Lucille is survived by her children, Jeanette (Lonnie) Fitch of Correctionville, John (Kay) Beeson of Correctionville, Bryce (Lisa) Beeson of Correctionville, and Cynthia (special friend, Joe Rinaldi) of Arcadia, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, James Harold.