Lucille Kinyon

Everly, Iowa
Lucille Emma Kinyon, 96, passed away peacefully, on March 11, 2019 at Sunrise Retirement in Sioux City.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at United Methodist Church in Everly, on Saturday, March 23 beginning at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Mike Eeten. A luncheon will follow immediately after he service at the church. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born to Herman and Emma Hagen, Jan. 27, 1923, in North Chicago, Ill. Lucille graduated from Waukegan High School, Waukegan, Ill.
She was married to the late Roy Kinyon in June 21, 1948, Waukegan, Ill., and they lived together in Waukegan for two years before relocating to Everly upon the untimely death of Roy's brother, Elmer, to help run the family business until Roy’s retirement in the late 1990's.
Lucille adapted and thrived in small town Everly. She was comfortable in her role as homemaker and made many life-long friends whom she remained loyal to throughout the years. Lucille and Roy hosted many lively sing-a-longs around the old player piano with school faculty and friends and always made sure passers-by, upon hearing the festivities from within, were included. Lucille acquired a special taco recipe from a friend and she hosted many "taco feasts," passing the recipe on to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Kitchen Band and often entertained at local events and political rallies. Lucille was respected for her quiet strength, listening abilities, and was entrusted with many secrets revealed to her over the years. Her life was rich with many friends and memories.
Lucille is survived by her children, Marilyn Tucker, Portland, Ore., Kendal (Audrey) Kinyon, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Scott (Donna) Kinyon, Omaha; grandchildren, Shane (Karin) Tucker, Tracy (Justin) Emrich, Lindsay (Chris) Stier, Kristopher (Katie) Kinyon and Kelsey (Shawn) Miller; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Emma Hagen; and brothers Elmer, George and Edward Hagen.
The Kinyon family is grateful for the wonderful caregivers of Sunrise Retirement Community for the compassionate care they provided for Lucille.