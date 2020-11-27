Lucille L. Burkett

Sioux City

Lucille L. Burkett, 103, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at a local care center.

Services will be at 2 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend James Travis officiating.Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Livestreaming on YouTube will be available via this link: https://youtu.be/KslH_1nqguM. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.

Lucille was born July 18, 1917 in Rushmore, Minn., the daughter of William and Lilly (Brinkhaus) Lehman. The family moved to Sioux City when Lucille was five years old and she attended Sioux City Schools. Lucille married James H. Burkett on April 24, 1941, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The couple spent their married life in Sioux City, on a farm in Plymouth County, and at a home in Okoboji.

Lucille enjoyed reading, playing bridge, fishing, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a charter member of both Redeemer Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church, and spent many years teaching Sunday School, a member of the Altar Guild, and a lamplighter. In her later years, Lucille enjoyed quilting.