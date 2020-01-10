Smithland, Iowa
Lucille L. Larson, 90, of Smithland, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mapleton, Iowa, with the Rev. Richard Ball officiating. Burial will be in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Lucille Louise was born on April 23, 1929, in Mapleton, the daughter of Jesse A. and Eleanor H. (Schleis) Uhl. She grew up on a farm five miles northwest of Mapleton and attended country school.
Lucille and Arlis W. Larson were united in marriage on June 25, 1949, in Mapleton. To this union seven children were born, Sheila, William J., Larry, David, Kim, Dawn, and Leann.
Lucille was a homemaker and enjoyed raising and spending time with her family, where they worked side by side with Arlie on the family farm. She enjoyed embroidery, shopping, traveling, cooking, bingo, bowling, and going to the casino. She always enjoyed participating as an election worker in Smithland.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mapleton, and past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oto, Iowa, where she served on the ladies auxiliary for many years.
Survivors include her children, Sheila (Don) Van Auken of Big Canoe, Ga., William J. Larson of Houston, Texas, Larry (Dawn) Larson of Sioux City, David (Lisa) Larson of Sioux City, Kim (Larry) Shafer of Omaha, Dawn (Todd) Copple of Sloan, Iowa, and Leann Larson of Parker, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis (Vince) Ahart of Coon Rapids, Minn., Gary (Jeannie) Uhl of Elkhart, Iowa, and Kathryn Cadwell of Fair Oaks, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Eleanor Uhl; her loving husband of 70 years, Arlie W. Larson who passed away on Jan. 4, 2020; and her brothers and sisters, Lucille's twin Lawrence, Howard, Paul, Clyde, Darlene, Carol, Joy, and Richard.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
7:00PM
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
10:00AM
703 Heisler Street
Mapleton, IA 51034