Smithland, Iowa

Lucille L. Larson, 90, of Smithland, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mapleton, Iowa, with the Rev. Richard Ball officiating. Burial will be in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Lucille Louise was born on April 23, 1929, in Mapleton, the daughter of Jesse A. and Eleanor H. (Schleis) Uhl. She grew up on a farm five miles northwest of Mapleton and attended country school.

Lucille and Arlis W. Larson were united in marriage on June 25, 1949, in Mapleton. To this union seven children were born, Sheila, William J., Larry, David, Kim, Dawn, and Leann.

Lucille was a homemaker and enjoyed raising and spending time with her family, where they worked side by side with Arlie on the family farm. She enjoyed embroidery, shopping, traveling, cooking, bingo, bowling, and going to the casino. She always enjoyed participating as an election worker in Smithland.