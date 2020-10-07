Lucille M. Sage

Sioux City

Lucille Maxine Sage, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 W. 18th, in Sioux City. The service will be limited to family and church family due to COVID-19. Burial will be in Bloomfield, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Lucille was born on June 15, 1926, to Charlie and Mamie (Schumann) Petersen, at the family farm house in Bloomfield.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, attended country schools, and graduated from Bloomfield High School, where she received her teaching certificate. She taught country school for three and a half years.

On Aug. 4, 1946, she married Louie Sage in Pierce, Neb. To this marriage three daughters were born, Lynda, Joan and Louann. They farmed for seven years and then owned and operated a saw mill. They moved to Sioux City in 1956. Lucille worked at Neisner's Dime Store, The Battery and Aalfs Mfg. She retired from Aalfs as a staff engineer after 32 years.