South Sioux City
Lucille Mae Ring, 90, of South Sioux City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at a Sioux City nursing home.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Jesse Brown officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at Walthill, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Wally Greene officiating, at the church. Mohr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lucille was born on May 4, 1929, in Winnebago, Neb., to Alfred and Doris (Barker) Mitchell. She graduated high school and went on to attend Kingsway Bible College, where she earned her degree in Theology. She was united in marriage to Stanley Vassar Ring on April 24, 1948, in South Sioux City. The couple enjoyed 65 wonderful years together before he passed in 2013.
She was a member of Glad Tidings Lighthouse Church. Lucille enjoyed reading her Bible, going to prayer group, crossword puzzles, drinking coffee, reading, visiting with friends, witnessing to people about Jesus Christ and Salvation, sewing, and traveling. She loved attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and birthday parties.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Rev. Michael (Linda) Ring of Sioux City, and Glenda Sue (Ronald) Haase of Dakota City; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Oma (Ralph) Rogers of Dakota Dunes.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Tyler Ring; two brothers; two sisters; and grandson, Baby Tyler.
