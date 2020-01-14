Lucille R. Rowley

Sioux City

Lucille Rose Rowley, 89, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine Mission Church in Winnebago, Neb. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will follow the service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, Neb.

Lucille was born on Oct. 26, 1930, in Emerson, Neb., the daughter of Henry and Alvina Masquat. She attended St. Augustine Mission School.

She was married to Dean Robert Rowley on Dec. 5, 1960, in Elk Point, S.D. She lived in Sioux City. She was employed with Coca Cola Bottling plant, Zenith Manufacturing and Hilton Hotel.

She loved to do crossword puzzles, time with the grandsons, playing bingo, and time with family.

She is survived by her son, Earl; stepdaughter, Vicki Hawk; grandsons, Dean Rowley, and Sean Big Bear; granddaughter, Melva Big Bear; loving friend, Bentley; and many nieces, nephews, friends and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers; and sisters.

