Lucille Schumacher

Granville, Iowa

Lucille (Ahlers) Schumacher, 91, of Granville, died on Oct. 29, 2020, at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa.

Private family burial will be today in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com or Rose Kramer, 2554 Rosewood Dr., Dubuque, IA 52001.

Lucille was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in rural Granville, the daughter of William P. and Mary (Schwarz) Ahlers. She was raised and educated in Granville.

Lucille married classmate Ambrose “Bush” Schumacher on June 20, 1953. Bush and Lucille raised seven children in Granville.

Lucille was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville.