Hinton, Iowa
Lucille Vehe, 99, of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Interment will be at St Joseph’s Ellendale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lucille was born on Feb. 5, 1920, in Beresford, S.D., to Joseph and Julia Rudolph. She received her education in country schools and graduated from University High School in Vermillion, S.D. She attended Columbus College in Sioux Falls, S.D., for a year before moving to Sioux City.
Lucille married Ervin on Nov. 26, 1945. They lived on the family farm nearly 60 years.
Lucille is survived by her son, Ron of Omaha; daughter, Delores "Dee" (Paul) Fjordbak of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Shawn (Quinn) Fisher, Jessica (Greg) Gibbons, and Adam (Laura) Vehe; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kaelyn, Reese, Alex, Sophia, Waylon, Jaynie, and Lee; and one sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin daughters; six sisters; and one brother.
She was a blessing to her family and to all who knew her.