Lucretia Ann Cain, 53, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson, Iowa. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lucretia was born on June 20, 1965, in Sioux City, to Milton and Virginia (Kucera) Cain. She resided in the Sioux City area throughout her life. She was employed at ISS as a housekeeper.
Lucretia enjoyed crocheting, studying genealogy, fishing, horses, music, and going to concerts and fairs. She also volunteered many hours to helping the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Lucretia especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her father, Milton Cain of Sioux City; children, Tiffany Lalumendre of Granby, Colo., Desiree (Dale) Davis of Sioux City, and Montana and Hunter Baumgardner, both of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Phoenix, Daniel, Maverick, Yurelli, Allianna and Tristan; and her granddog, Oliver.
She is preceded in death by her mother; two brothers, Donnie and Terry Cain; and a child, Gemini Baumgardner.
Memorials may be made to the family.