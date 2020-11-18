 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luetta M. Bottaro
View Comments

Luetta M. Bottaro

{{featured_button_text}}

Luetta M. Bottaro

Sioux City

Luetta M. Bottaro, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned at this time. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Luetta is survived by her four children, Samuel (Mary) Bottaro, Leana (Oscar Sandvold) Shull, Timothy (Kate) Bottaro, and Patrick (Julia) Bottaro; her grandchildren, her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News