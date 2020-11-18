Luetta M. Bottaro

Sioux City

Luetta M. Bottaro, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned at this time. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Luetta is survived by her four children, Samuel (Mary) Bottaro, Leana (Oscar Sandvold) Shull, Timothy (Kate) Bottaro, and Patrick (Julia) Bottaro; her grandchildren, her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.