Lyda Van Otterloo

Services will be 2 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, with the Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Following the burial, Lyda's family will greet friends for a time of visiting during a luncheon from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. today at Netherlands Reformed Christian School.

She met Richard Van Otterloo in Iowa and they married on June 23, 1950. They made their home in Rock Valley and later moved to an acreage outside of town where they raised eight children. Lyda took care of her children and the household, and her incredible work ethic meant she wasn't scared to get her hands dirty outside. After her kids were grown, Lyda then cared for others as a home health assistant. She was also employed in the kitchen at Hegg Memorial Hospital, where she enjoyed working alongside her daughter and granddaughters. These girls still talk about having a hard time keeping up with their grandma who at the time was in her late 60s.