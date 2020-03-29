Lydia Gorham

Lydia A. (Thomas) Sample-Gorham
Sioux City
Lydia A. (Thomas) Semple Gorham, 62, of Sioux City, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with complications from pneumonia.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lydia was born July 14, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa. Everyone that knew her knew that she would simply "bloom where she was planted."
She is survived by her children, Dionne Thomas, Dominick Thomas, both of Minneapolis, Dominishe Thomas of Las Vegas, and stepson, Dion Gorham of Washington; her father, C. Richard Semple of Sioux City; her mother, Doris Semple of Sioux City; two sisters, Gloria Semple of Sioux City, and Victoria Semple and her husband, Ken Bessette of Woodbury, Con., two stepbrothers, Chuck Veldhuizen of Sioux City, and Randy Veldhuizen of Washington; two half brothers, Robert Toomey and Daniel Toomey of Wisconsin; her angels here on earth, Aunt Colleen Baker and family, Uncle George and Aunt Julie Semple and family.
Lydia is preceded in death by her birth mother, Nada Reinwein; daughter, Deseree Thomas; and grandparents, Olivette and Harley Semple.
