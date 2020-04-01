Lydia Semple-Gorham

Lydia was born on July 14, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa. Everyone that knew her knew that she would simply bloom where she was planted.

She is survived by her children, Dionne Thomas, Dominick Thomas, both of Minneapolis, and Dominishe Thomas, of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Dion Gorham of Washington; her father, C. Richard Semple of Sioux City, and her mother, Doris Semple of Sioux City; two sisters, Gloria Semple of Sioux City, and Victoria Semple and her husband, Ken Bessette of Woodbury, Conn.; two nephews, Lukas Semple and Adam Semple, both of Sioux City; two stepbrothers, Chuck Veldhuizen of Sioux City, and Randy Veldhuizen of Spokane, Wash.; two half brothers, Robert Toomey and Daniel Toomey of Madison, Wis.; and her angels here on earth, Aunt Colleen Baker and family, Uncle George and Aunt Julie Semple and family.