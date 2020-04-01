Lydia Semple-Gorham
Lydia A. (Thomas) Semple-Gorham, 62, of Sioux City, passed into eternal life Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with complications from pneumonia.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Lydia was born on July 14, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa. Everyone that knew her knew that she would simply bloom where she was planted.

She is survived by her children, Dionne Thomas, Dominick Thomas, both of Minneapolis, and Dominishe Thomas, of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Dion Gorham of Washington; her father, C. Richard Semple of Sioux City, and her mother, Doris Semple of Sioux City; two sisters, Gloria Semple of Sioux City, and Victoria Semple and her husband, Ken Bessette of Woodbury, Conn.; two nephews, Lukas Semple and Adam Semple, both of Sioux City; two stepbrothers, Chuck Veldhuizen of Sioux City, and Randy Veldhuizen of Spokane, Wash.; two half brothers, Robert Toomey and Daniel Toomey of Madison, Wis.; and her angels here on earth, Aunt Colleen Baker and family, Uncle George and Aunt Julie Semple and family.

Lydia was preceded in death by her birth mother, Nada Reinwein; daughter, Deseree Thomas; and grandparents, Olivette and Harley Semple.

