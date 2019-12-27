You have free articles remaining.
Hull, Iowa
84, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Service: Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m., Hope Christian Reformed Church, Hull. Burial: Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 27, 5-7 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Lylamae Boer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hope Christian Reformed Church
1407 6th Street
Hull, IA 51234
1407 6th Street
Hull, IA 51234
Guaranteed delivery before Lylamae's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:30AM
10:30AM
Hope Christian Reformed Church
1407 6th Street
Hull, IA 51234
1407 6th Street
Hull, IA 51234
Guaranteed delivery before Lylamae's Memorial Service begins.