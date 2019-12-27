Lylamae Boer
Lylamae Boer

Hull, Iowa

84, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Service: Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m., Hope Christian Reformed Church, Hull. Burial: Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 27, 5-7 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center, Iowa.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hope Christian Reformed Church
1407 6th Street
Hull, IA 51234
Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:30AM
Hope Christian Reformed Church
1407 6th Street
Hull, IA 51234
