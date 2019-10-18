North Sioux City
Lyle B. Mason, 92, of North Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Lyle was born on April 12, 1927, in Ideal, S.D., to William H. and Ival A. (Lenker) Mason. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Lyle married the love of his life, Hazel A. McCormick, on Jan. 2, 1951, in Gregory, S.D.
Lyle was a welder, mechanic and auto body/painter by trade most of his life. He loved to design and build anything, especially if it had wheels. Lyle was happiest with family and loved to ride his trike with Hazel and the crew.
Lyle is survived by one sister, Shirley "PeeWee" Novak; children, Burt (Bev) Mason, Kay Kramer, Cora Mackey, Scott Mason, Jeffrey (Becky) Mason, Ival Stark, and Susan (Clayton) Merryman; over 100 grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; their parents; son-in-law, Douglas Mackey; grandsons, Johannis and Anthony Stark; great-grandson, Austin Collins; great-great-grandson, JettLee Potratz; brothers, William "Bill," Francis "Buzz" and Theodore "Ted" Mason; sisters, Clarice Dreyer and Wanda Smith; in-laws, nephews, nieces; and many good friends.
Lyle left this world in peace, surrounded by love and his faith in Christ.