Sioux City

Lyle D. Moffatt, 76, of Sioux City, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at an Omaha area hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will be in Westfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.

Lyle Dean Moffatt, the son of Allen and Viola (Peck) Moffatt, was born on March 11, 1943, in Lynch, Neb. He graduated from high school in Westfield, Iowa in 1961. Lyle farmed with his father and then on his own over the next 15 years. He sold his farm in 1976.

On April 21, 1978, Lyle was united in marriage with Geraldine "Gerrie" Cole in Vermillion, S.D. He worked for Fuller Brush as a salesman, drove for Robert's Dairy, and drove for Dan Dugan Transportation. Lyle then went to work for Consumers Supply, where he remained until his retirement on May 1, 2010.