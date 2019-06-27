Sergeant Bluff
Linda lost the love of her life, Lyle E. Van Der Vliet, 71, of Sergeant Bluff, on Monday, June 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 901 Topaz Drive, in Sergeant Bluff. Please come in casual attire. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
You couldn't ask for a better friend from Lyle to one and all. He would help anyone at a moment's notice.
Lyle Evan Van Der Vliet was born March 7, 1948, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Evert and Katherine (Feekes) Van Der Vliet. Lyle enjoyed meeting his son on Fridays to eat ice cream, meeting his friends for nachos on Saturdays, watching NASCAR and NHRA, and working on trucks. He was extremely proud of his safe driving record.
Lyle was a donor with the Iowa Donor Network.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Linda Van Der Vliet of Sioux City; son, Loren (Traci) Van Der Vliet of Sioux City; daughters, Libby (Chad) Erickson of Minneapolis, Sherry (Joshua) Martin of Sioux City, Michele Tucker of St. Paul, Minn., and Mindy (Scott) Rogers of Sioux City; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis Van Der Vliet of Sioux Center, Iowa; and sisters, Audrey Rus of Ireton, Iowa, Carol Langstraat of Hull, Iowa, and Brenda Van Dyke of Sioux Center.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Katherine Van Der Vliet.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Lyle's name.