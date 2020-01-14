Cherokee, Iowa
Lyle Letsche, 85, of Cherokee, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Jonathan Riggert will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storm Lake, Iowa, with military rites conducted by V.F.W. L.A. Wescott Post 2253 and the Cherokee American Legion. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Lyle Lee Letsche, the youngest son of Gotthilf and Stella (Stemmermann) Letsche, was born on May 25, 1934, at the Sioux Valley Memorial Hospital in Cherokee. He attended Afton 4 country school through fifth grade and then attended Lincoln School, graduating from Wilson High School in 1953.
He was baptized and joined Memorial Presbyterian Church on April 10, 1949. On June 29, 1967, he was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church by the Rev. O.A. Marquardt. His confirmation verse was "Be thou faithful until death, and I will give thee a crown of life" (Revelation 2:10).
He served in the U.S. Army from June 1956 to May 1958, spending one year in Bremerhaven, Germany. After high school, he worked for Bushlow's, and after returning from the Army, he worked on several construction jobs, including Walnut Grove, Port Neal in Sioux City, and then for Hawkins Construction Company, building the Wilson Food Plant. He started working for Wilson Foods in November 1965, in the power house, working a rotating shift for 34 and a half years, retiring in June 1999.
Lyle and Lorene Hogrefe were married Sept. 10, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake, by the Rev. A.H. Bertram. They were blessed with two sons. Lyle suffered a stroke in September 2015, losing his memory. Lorene took care of him until he entered the nursing home this past Monday.
Lyle enjoyed traveling, reading books, genealogy, working on cars, and visiting with people. He was very proud of his two sons and their family's accomplishments.
Survivors include his wife, Lorene; two sons, Dr. Terry and his wife, Paula (Buswell) and their two sons, Matthias and Christoph of Waverly, Iowa, and Todd and his wife, Nicole Lang and their daughter, Allison of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Mary June Letsche of Lockwood, Mo.; and Lorene's cousin, Joan Radke of Storm Lake.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his three brothers, Elmer (1988), Duane (1998) and John (2008).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Main Street Living, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, IA 51106.