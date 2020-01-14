Cherokee, Iowa

Lyle Letsche, 85, of Cherokee, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Jonathan Riggert will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storm Lake, Iowa, with military rites conducted by V.F.W. L.A. Wescott Post 2253 and the Cherokee American Legion. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Lyle Lee Letsche, the youngest son of Gotthilf and Stella (Stemmermann) Letsche, was born on May 25, 1934, at the Sioux Valley Memorial Hospital in Cherokee. He attended Afton 4 country school through fifth grade and then attended Lincoln School, graduating from Wilson High School in 1953.

He was baptized and joined Memorial Presbyterian Church on April 10, 1949. On June 29, 1967, he was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church by the Rev. O.A. Marquardt. His confirmation verse was "Be thou faithful until death, and I will give thee a crown of life" (Revelation 2:10).

