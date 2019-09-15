Sioux City
Lyle Ray Roepke, 65, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Services will be held at a later date for the family and friends.
Lyle was born Sept. 19, 1953, in Sioux City, the son of Arthur Roepke and June (Benson) Roepke. He was born and raised in Sioux City, where he lived all his life. He graduated from, as he stated, the Old East High School in 1972.
You have free articles remaining.
Lyle worked at Wilson Trailer as a welder and the Sioux City Journal in the mail room most of his life.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, listening to the oldies and watching movies. He loved and cherished his dog, Mocha.
He is survived by his daughters, Jenny Roepke of Homer, Neb., and Lana Federico and fiance, Mark Fowler of Sioux City; two brothers, Randy Roepke and Loren Roepke of Sioux City; his former sister-in-law, Janet Roepke of Sioux City; four nieces, Amber Roepke, Amy Roepke, Molly Roepke and Morgan Roepke, all of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and June Roepke; his sister, Sharon Roepke; his son, Todd Robert Roepke; his former sister-in-law, Becky Krula and a niece, Megan Roepke, all of Sioux City.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Roepke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.