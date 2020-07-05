× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lyle T. Duffy

South Sioux City

Lyle T. Duffy, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Anne's Cemetery in Dixon, Neb. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force.

Lyle Thomas Duffy was born June 20, 1929, in Waterbury, Neb., the son of Thomas and Elsie (French) Duffy. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1948 and enlisted into the Air Force in 1951.

Lyle drove truck for Cedar County, and for the local gravel company. He then partnered with his parents at the Weeping Willow Motel. Lyle and his mother bought the Junction Motel on Highway 20 in South Sioux City.

He retired in 2000. He enjoyed playing cards and reading about trains and airplanes.

He is survived by his three nephews, Mike of Sioux City, David and Tom Duffy, both of Pender, Neb; three nieces, Cathy Hula of Ozark, Ark., Debbie Lowell of Salix, Iowa, and Karen Ricard of Moville, Iowa; one sister, Verna Gayle Johnson of South Sioux City; and one sister-in-law, Darlene Duffy of Pender, Neb.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Duffy; and a brother-in-law, Vern Johnson.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Duffy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.