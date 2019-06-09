Spokane, Wash., formerly Sioux City
Lyle Thomas Soule, 68, of Spokane, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, May 20, 2018, at his home of natural causes.
Following his wishes for cremation, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City.
Lyle was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Sioux City, to Merlin and Rosalia (McQuirk) Soule. He grew up at McCook Lake, S.D.
He married Elva Schroeder on May 19, 1972. They had a son, Christopher Thomas Soule. They divorced. He married Valerie Ruth Burdick on June 9, 1982. Valerie died in 2014.
Lyle attended the Intersection Church in Spokane Valley, where he played guitar at church services. Lyle trained and worked in the field of diesel and tractor repair.
He was an avid guitar player since his youth. He and Valerie played in a band called Southwind.
Survivors include his son, Christopher; two brothers, Roy (Delores) Soule and Phil Soule; nieces, Teresa (Jesse) Jimenez and Shelly Soule; nephews, Greg (Joyce) Soule, Scott (Kim), and Shane (Dawn) Soule; and several great nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his father; mother; wife, Valerie; and sister-in-law, Trudy Soule.