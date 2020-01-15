Hinton, Iowa
Lyle V. Copenhaver, 90, of rural Hinton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Chaplain Dave Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lyle was born on May 22, 1929, in Bronson, Iowa, to Orval and Jenny (DenBesten) Copenhaver. After his education, Lyle served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, receiving his honorable discharge as a corporal. He returned to the Siouxland area, where he began his career in farming.
Lyle married Margie Johnson in Hornick, Iowa. To this union two sons were born, Alan and Bruce. He was always known for his smile and good nature. Lyle enjoyed farming, raising cattle and hogs, and was a Case tractor enthusiast and a Curry Seeds dealer, currently known as Hoegemeyer Hybrids. He did custom farm work for neighbors and friends. Lyle also worked several winters for North American Manufacturing.
He was a member of the Pioneer Machinery Club, in which he enjoyed participating. He was a founding member of the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Leeds, and was very active in church activities. Back in the day, there was an Owego Picnic on a yearly basis, and Lyle and family were always thrilled to join and contribute.
Lyle is survived by his son, Alan and his wife, Debbie of rural Hinton; daughter-in-law, Lesa Copenhaver of Watertown, Minn.; grandchildren, Keith (Jennifer) Copenhaver of rural Sioux City, Becky (Jeff) Hedlund of Veblen, S.D., Ryan (Teanne) Copenhaver of Sioux City, and Stephanie Copenhaver of Los Angeles, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Caden, Dalton, Haley, Hunter, Jaden, and D.J.; sister, Audrey Olson of Emerson, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie in 2007; son, Bruce in 2019; and sister, Irene.