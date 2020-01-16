Lyle V. Copenhaver

You have free articles remaining.
Hinton, Iowa
90, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Services: Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 16, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Lyle Copenhaver, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
10:30AM-11:15AM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Lyle's Funeral Service begins.