Lynn A. Carlson

Merrill, Iowa

Lynn A. Carlson, 74, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Due to the pandemic, private services were held. Lynn's service was recorded and can be viewed under his obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lynn was born on June 28, 1945, to Nettie (Petersen) and Alfred Carlson, in Sioux City. He graduated from Leeds High School in Sioux City, in 1963.

He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Small, on July 14, 1963 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Leeds. After high school, he worked for Herman M. Brown Company, before starting his own construction company, L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc., in 1972.

While he never officially retired, his hobbies included spending time with family and friends, spoiling his grandkids, playing cards, golfing and hunting.