Lynn A. Carlson
Merrill, Iowa
Lynn A. Carlson, 74, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Due to the pandemic, private services were held. Lynn's service was recorded and can be viewed under his obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lynn was born on June 28, 1945, to Nettie (Petersen) and Alfred Carlson, in Sioux City. He graduated from Leeds High School in Sioux City, in 1963.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Small, on July 14, 1963 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Leeds. After high school, he worked for Herman M. Brown Company, before starting his own construction company, L.A. Carlson Contracting, Inc., in 1972.
While he never officially retired, his hobbies included spending time with family and friends, spoiling his grandkids, playing cards, golfing and hunting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Christine (Mike) Word of Anniston, Ala.; a son, Eric (Jamee) Carlson of Hinton, Iowa; four grandchildren, Benjamin Crosby of Gainesville, Ga., Amanda “Peanut” Crosby of Anniston, Glen Carlson and Tate Carlson, both of Hinton; two sisters, Delores (Lynn) Townley of Hinton, and Erma Comstock of Roseville, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
We are Carlson strong.
Lynn was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sandy Carlson; his parents, Alfred and Nettie Carlson; and two brothers, Don and Darrell Carlson.
Special thanks to Dr. Makhoul, Dr. Pratt, Allie and Lilly from ICU and the staff of Unit 5 at UnityPoint-St. Luke's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the L.A. Carlson Memorial Fund to be designated by the family at a later date. Memorials may be sent c/o L.A. Carlson Family, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104.
