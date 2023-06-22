Lynn A. Townley

Hinton, Iowa

Lynn A. Townley, 98, of Hinton passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 24, at Wesley Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City. Services will be under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., service will be 11 a.m., with a luncheon following the service. Private family internment at a later date.

Lynn was born June 7, 1925, on the family farm, son of Howard and Cezarie Townley. He attended Iowa rural country school and graduated from Leeds High school at the age of 16. He attended Iowa State College, enlisted in the Army and served his country during World War II. Upon returning from the war, Lynn married the love of his life, Delores Carlson April 16, 1949. This spring they celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Lynn farmed in the Sioux City area all his life. He attended the 2022 Iowa State Fair and received the Century Farm designation. He was employed with Swift & Company during the winter season. He served as a Concord Township trustee.

Lynn enjoyed dancing, bowling, golf, cards, and wintering in Texas. His wry sense of humor and competitive nature were his most enduring characteristics.

He is survived by this wife, Delores; children Deb (Mike) Main of Sioux City, Gale (Biddy) Townley of Harrisonburg, Va., Jon (Barbara) Townley of Waunakee, Wis., Vicki (John) Ackerman of Sioux City, and Randy (Rhonda) Townley of Marian, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two sisters Orma Strunk and Marine Amendt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; one sister; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.