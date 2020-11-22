Lynn C. Hatcher

Ponca, Neb.

Lynn C. Hatcher, 83, of Ponca, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lynn was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Lincoln, Neb., to Burton Hatcher and Lena Hendrix Hatcher. He graduated from College View High School in Lincoln in 1955.

On Feb. 14, 1968, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Geist in Fremont, Neb. The following year, they moved to Ponca. Lynn worked as a Locomotive Engineer for Burlington North Railroad from 1960 until his retirement in 1999.

Lynn was honored to be chosen as the engineer who would drive the very first train across Burlington Northern's newly constructed bridge in Sioux City on Dec. 4, 1981. The bridge spanned the Missouri River and Lynn was chosen because of his ability to drive the train so smoothly and they knew he would make it look perfect for all of the media coverage. It was a proud moment for Lynn and his family.