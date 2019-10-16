Lawton, Iowa
Lynn D. Polkinghorn, 87, of Lawton, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Sergeant Bluff, surrounded by family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lynn was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Ponca, Neb., the son of Charles and Versa (Green) Polkinghorn. He grew up near Ponca, graduating from Ponca High School. Lynn joined the Coast Guard in 1952. He served on a patrol boat on the Hudson River in New York City and spent time in Greenland and New Jersey. He was honorably discharged in August 1956.
You have free articles remaining.
Lynn was united in marriage to Joyce Gloege on April 27, 1957. Together they made their home in San Diego, Calif. They moved to Sioux City in the late 1950s, to Bronson in 1968 and to Lawton in 1985. Over the years, Lynn worked as a barber, owned a hardware store and worked as a realtor. Lynn was a musician and enjoyed going to Country Jams in South Sioux City. He also loved to tell jokes and visit with everyone.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Sergeant Bluff; three sons, Steve (Patti) Polkinghorn, Jeff (Shelley) Polkinghorn and Eric (Rachelle) Polkinghorn, all of Moville, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Polkinghorn, Aaron Polkinghorn, Alissa Polkinghorn, Amanda (Joe) Davis, Jacob (Erica) Polkinghorn, Zech Polkinghorn, Charlie Polkinghorn, Tyler (Katie) Polkinghorn, Nikki (Sam) Rumohr, Heidi (Tyler) Flammang and Kelsey Polkinghorn; four great-grandchildren, Harper and Bella Davis, Ryder Polkinghorn and Gunner Rumohr; six siblings, OrlaDelle Arnold of South Sioux City, Royce (Cheryl) Polkinghorn of Colorado, Mona Lund of Sioux City, Colleen Reich of Sioux City, Yvonne Thallas of Sioux City and Ron Polkinghorn of Colorado; and longtime friend and fellow barber, Ron Leiting of South Sioux City.