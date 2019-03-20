Ponca, Neb.
Lynn Dee Kerrigan, 63, went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on March 16, 2019, after a long struggle with breast cancer.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home of Ponca.
Lynn was born on May 15, 1955, in her grandparent's home in Crofton, Neb., to Ellis Quentin and Shirley Mae (Rawlings) McShannon. She graduated from Little Rock Community High School in 1973. Lynn graduated from Buena Vista College in 1977 with a double degree in Instrumental and Vocal Teaching Instruction. She taught K-4 music at Sgt. Bluff-Luton Elementary School for 32 years.
She was married to Jeffery Murray from 1976 to 2004. To this union, three children were born. On Dec. 31, 2005, she married Michael Kerrigan.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Ponca. She belonged to P.E.O. of Ponca.
She enjoyed playing the piano and organ and teaching others to enjoy music. She also liked to sew, garden, read and live life through God.
Lynn cherished spending time with her seven grandchildren, three children, and two sisters. She loved to read, bake and sew doll clothes for her granddaughters.
She was survived by her children and their families, Heather and Brett Nelson of Ponca, Aaron and Nicolette Murray of New Braufels, Texas, and Amy and Justin Beller of Carlisle, Iowa; her grandchildren, Zachary and Makayla Nelson, Rowan, Reese, and Ryan Murray, and Lacey and Carley Beller; her sisters, Gwen and Rodd Holtkamp of Primghar, Iowa, Jacki and Marc Bertness of Sioux Rapids, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Kerrigan and her parents, Ellis and Shirley McShannon.
Thank you to all the medical professionals who assisted Lynn during her battle with breast cancer.