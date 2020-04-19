× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lynn L. Posey

Sioux City

Lynn L. Posey, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, due to cancer complications.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus precautions. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lynn was born the daughter of Carleton "Mike" and Frances (Cunningham) Mikkelson on June 29, 1955, in Sioux City, Iowa.

She graduated from East High School in 1973 and attended college at the University of South Dakota, the University of Iowa, and then graduated from Morningside College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in nursing.

She began working in the Emergency Department at St. Luke's Hospital in 1978 through the mid-1980s, when she began working as a department head of the EMS Department at Western Iowa Technical Community College for several years. Lynn taught at all levels of pre-hospital care and advanced care classes.