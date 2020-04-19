Lynn L. Posey
Sioux City
Lynn L. Posey, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, due to cancer complications.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus precautions. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lynn was born the daughter of Carleton "Mike" and Frances (Cunningham) Mikkelson on June 29, 1955, in Sioux City, Iowa.
She graduated from East High School in 1973 and attended college at the University of South Dakota, the University of Iowa, and then graduated from Morningside College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in nursing.
She began working in the Emergency Department at St. Luke's Hospital in 1978 through the mid-1980s, when she began working as a department head of the EMS Department at Western Iowa Technical Community College for several years. Lynn taught at all levels of pre-hospital care and advanced care classes.
In 2000, she founded the Wildlife Lodge & Clinic, caring for and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife. It was not unusual to find her caring for deer, raccoons, skunks, squirrels, birds or raptors at their home. Her passion was to help those in need, whether humans or animals.
Lynn married Guy Posey on Jan. 4, 1986. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2019.
Wyatt was her beloved Golden Retriever who passed away in November 2018.
Lynn is survived by Joyce Krone, Phil (Martha) Krone, Bill (Shelly) Posey, Ron Posey, Marilyn Turner, and other relatives in Sioux City, Omaha, Phoenix, Long Island, Monterey, Galena, and North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy; her parents; and her in-laws, Bernard and Dora Posey.
Lynn will be fondly remembered for her infectious laugh and her loving and caring ways. She has many friends and relatives who will mourn her loss and cherish her thoughtfulness and support, especially Dona Prince and Dwight Birkley and the "Book Club Ladies."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sioux City Humane Society, Noah's Hope, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, or Western Iowa Tech Community College EMS Department in Lynn's memory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.