Lynn L. Posey

Lynn Laraine Mikkelsen, the daughter of Carleton “Mike” and Frances (Cunningham) Mikkelsen, was born on June 29, 1955, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1973. She attended college at the University of South Dakota, the University of Iowa, and then graduated from Morningside College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Lynn began working in the emergency department at St. Luke's Hospital in 1978. Later, Lynn was appointed the head of the EMS Department at Western Iowa Technical Community College, where she taught all the levels of pre-hospital care and advanced care classes. In 2000, she founded the non-profit Wildlife Lodge & Clinic, caring for and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife. It was not unusual to find her caring for deer, raccoons, skunks, squirrels, birds or raptors at their home. Her passion was to help those in need, whether humans or animals.