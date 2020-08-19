Lynn L. Posey
Sioux City
Lynn L. Posey, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, due to cancer complications.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Logan Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Lynn Laraine Mikkelsen, the daughter of Carleton “Mike” and Frances (Cunningham) Mikkelsen, was born on June 29, 1955, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1973. She attended college at the University of South Dakota, the University of Iowa, and then graduated from Morningside College in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Lynn began working in the emergency department at St. Luke's Hospital in 1978. Later, Lynn was appointed the head of the EMS Department at Western Iowa Technical Community College, where she taught all the levels of pre-hospital care and advanced care classes. In 2000, she founded the non-profit Wildlife Lodge & Clinic, caring for and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife. It was not unusual to find her caring for deer, raccoons, skunks, squirrels, birds or raptors at their home. Her passion was to help those in need, whether humans or animals.
Lynn was united in marriage to Dr. Guy Posey on Jan. 4, 1986, in Sioux City.
Lynn is survived by one aunt, Joyce Krone; cousins, Phil (Martha) Krone, Steve (Julie) Cunningham, Mike Cunningham, Nancy Sweeney (Gregg Williams), Bill (Shelly) Posey, Ron Posey, and Marilyn Turner, all of Sioux City, Lisa (Terry) Messelhiser of Le Mars, Iowa, Kevin Krone of Omaha, Sandy Krone of Phoenix, Ariz., Catherine Sandman (Steve) Leiker of Monterey, Calif., the Rev. Greg Sandman of Salinas, Calif., Tom (Christina) Sandman of Atlanta, Ga., Paul (Lynn) Sandman of Rocklin, Calif., and Judy Mikkelsen (Robert) Millner of East Moriches, N.Y.; and other relatives from Galena, Ill., and North Platte, Neb. Lynn will be fondly remembered for her infectious laugh and her loving and caring ways. She had many close friends and relatives who mourn her loss and cherish her thoughtfulness and support, especially Dona Prince, Dwight Birkley, the “Book Club Ladies," and Jose, Blanca and Leylani Medina.
Lynn was preceded in death by husband Guy Posey on March 6, 2019; parents, Carleton and Frances Mikkelsen; father and mother in-law, Bernard and Dora Posey; aunts, uncles, and cousins; her beloved Golden Retriever, Wyatt; and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sioux City Humane Society, Noah's Hope, June E. Nylen Cancer Center or the Western Iowa Technical Community College EMS Department in Lynn's memory.
