Lynn Marie Keegan

Sioux City

Lynn Marie Keegan, 72, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by family.

Services will be held on Friday, June 23, at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, 1801 Morningside Ave. There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Lynn was born was Feb. 25, 1951, in Sioux City. She was the daughter of Betty Ludwig and James Gittins. She married Daniel B Keegan on Dec. 17, 1971, in Sioux City. They spent an amazing 51 years together. She grew up and lived in Sioux City all her life. She worked at Morningside State Bank before she was married. She then raised her kids until they were school age before working at Seiferts, Toys R us, and the South Sioux City High School as an aide. Daniel served in the USAF during the Vietnam War and worked at Klinger Construction CO.

In their free time they loved to travel and spend time with all of the family that meant so much to them. Lynn loved to garden, craft, quilt and make beautiful cakes. She was known for being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and more. She was kind, giving, and put everyone before herself. To know Lynn was to love Lynn.

Lynn is survived by her mom, Betty Ludwig; husband, Dan Keegan; and their children and their spouses, Teresa Copple (Jason Copple), and Chris Keegan (Angie Keegan); their grandchildren, Taylor Danke (Tyler Danke), Bailey Copple, Avery Keegan, Lauryn Keegan and Dylan Keegan; and her siblings, Kim Postello (Dave Postello), Mike Gittins (Cris Gittins), Greg Gittins (Nina Gittins) and Clifford Cameron.

Lynn was preceded in death by father, James Gittins; and sister, Susan Cameron.