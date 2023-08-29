A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Tim Friedrichsen celebrating. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Lynn was born July 16, 1944, in Sioux City, the son of Ivan and Madeline (Haggerty) Mollet. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1962. In 1963, Lynn joined the 185th Air National Guard in Sioux City full time along with helping his dad on the family farm. Lynn married Annette Manderscheid on April 23, 1966. To this union, two sons were born. In 1968, Lynn was deployed to Vietnam. Lynn was honorably discharged in 1969 as a staff sergeant. After his discharge, Lynn returned to the family farm where he farmed full-time until his passing and even a few days after that. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on classic cars, and snowmobiling, but his greatest love was anytime spent with his granddaughters. Lynn coached the BB Gun Team for the JC's. He loved racing his corvette and was a member of the National Council of Corvettes and a former Siouxland Corvette Club Governor. Lynn was also a lifetime member of the VFW.