× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynn Thompson

Goodyear, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Lynn Thompson, 66, of Goodyear, formerly Sioux City, passed away July 30, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City.

Lynn was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Sioux City, to Robert and Lucile (McMahon) Thompson. She was raised in Sioux City and attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Heelan High School.

She graduated in 1972 and attended Iowa State University. Lynn spent most of her life in Sioux City before moving to Arizona in 2003.

Lynn was a fun-loving person who adored her family. In 1993, her older sister, Ann, was battling serious health issues. Lynn donated a kidney to her, which allowed Ann to spend a few more years with her family. Lynn's nieces and nephews were crazy about her. They called her their "fun" aunt.

She loved the Chicago Bears, playing golf and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her brother, Roger (Peg) Thompson; twin sister, Lori (Bill) Keairns; brother-in-law, Jim Sands; her companion of 27 years, Myrna Rife; as well as several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Ann Thompson Sands.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.