Sioux City
Award-winning journalist Lynn Zerschling, 72, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a long illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Home, 4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, with Merlyne Smith and Jan King officiating. Burial will precede services in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Lynn Kathleen Zerschling was born May 13, 1947, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lester and Louise (Flynn) Zerschling. She graduated from Central High School in 1965 and from South Dakota State University in 1969 with a major in political science and a minor in history. Following graduation, she did graduate work in journalism at Iowa State University and did a summer internship at the Sioux City Journal in 1971.
Lynn was hired at the Lincoln (Neb.) Star on Nov, 22, 1971. In 1979, Lynn was recruited to work at the Omaha World-Herald. On Jan. 7, 1985, she began her career at the Sioux City Journal covering the education and medical beats for 16 years. In 2001, she was assigned to cover City Hall and wrote the weekly “From the Archives" column. Lynn retired as a full-time reporter with the Sioux City Journal on Sept. 12, 2013, but continued to write the "From the Archives" weekly article. In July 2014, she went to work part-time for the Sioux City Human Rights Commission as a clerical assistant.
Over the years, Lynn was presented many awards, some of which were the Women of Excellence Award in the category of Women Pursuing Truth, the Siouxland District Health Department’s Friends of Public Health Award, SiouxLandmark Corp’s Preservation Advocate and Friend Award and the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association’s Rumsey Memorial Award for her outstanding service promoting Sioux City history.
She won a number of Nebraska and Iowa Associated Press Managing Editors awards, Iowa and National Press Women awards and other honors for her reporting. A longtime member of the Sioux City Newspaper Guild, member and past president of Quota International, a past member of the boards of the Sioux City Art Center Association, Leadership Sioux City, Siouxland Humane Society, and Greater Sioux City Press Club. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, the Junior League of Sioux City, and belonged to P.E.O., Chapter DX.
Survivors include her younger brother, Jim Zerschling of Texas; uncle, Keith (Ann) Zerschling of Michigan; many dear cousins; her friends, Merlyne Smith, Shay and Jeff Gebauer, Jan and Terry King, JoEllen and Rich Puttmann, Marcia and Richard Poole, Kay McKenna, Jean Novotny and many others too numerous to name.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt, Alice White; godparents, Harold "Bud" and Phyl Schwageral; and her childhood friend, Barbara Newman Nicolaisen.
Memorials may be directed in Lynn’s name to the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Ave., Sioux City, IA 51103; the International Wolf Center, 1396 Highway 169, Ely, MN 55731; or the Wildlife Lodge and Clinic, c/o 2800 Summit, Sioux City, IA 51104.