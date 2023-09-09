M. Dean Dudley

South Sioux City

M. Dean Dudley, 93 of South Sioux City, Neb., formerly of Milford, Iowa passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at his home, with his family by his side. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City, with Rev. Julie Raridan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

M Dean Dudley was born March 25, 1930 in Scranton, Iowa, the son of Myron Andrew and Alta Bessie (Buswell) Dudley.

Dean was born on a farm near Scranton and moved to Livermore at the age of 12 where he attended school and was a 1947 graduate of Livermore High School. Dean was united in marriage to Beverly (Pollock) in 1949, to which this union three children born; Allan, Kevin, and Deanne. On June 7, 1991, he was united in marriage to Rosali (Keller) Bates and in this union added a step-daughter, Kris. His diverse and loving family has been one of Dean's greatest joys. He farmed for nine years in Livermore, Iowa and Dodge Center, Minn., then owned and operated Dudley Implement in Laurens, Iowa for 22 years. Dean and Rose lived in Milford for many years and operated Surplus Sales from 1997 – 2004.

He loved to fly his private planes for business and pleasure logging 3,450 hours as a private pilot, visiting friends, attending sporting events, auctions, and trading, selling and spending time watching sporting events of grandkids. Dean was an active member of First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City starting the annual Flea Market and Rummage Sale and most recently an active member at St Paul United Methodist Church in Men's Bible Study and Food Bank.

Dean leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rose, stepdaughter, Kris and Matt LaFleur of South Sioux City, two sons, Allan Dudley of OK, Kevin and Jean Dudley of Tennessee., one daughter, Deanne Nelson of Tennessee, twelve grandchildren, Caden, Lucas, and Jacob LaFleur of NE, Jeff and Nicole Brueggemann, Jerry and Amber Ricke, Derek and Stephanie Dudley, and Allissa and Keith Reimer of Oklahoma, Lincoln and Marj Corbet of Missouri, Dustin and Kim Dudley of TN, Christopher Dudley of AL, Michael and Silvia Dudley of Washington D.C, Marissa and Aaron Hoesch of Tennessee, twenty-two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Helen Dudley of Iowa, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, two brothers, Corwin and Lyle; and a father and mother-in-law, Duaine and Helene Keller proceded Dean in death.