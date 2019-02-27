Sioux City
Nadean M. "Dina" Finley, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in St. Peter's Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle, Neb. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Nadean, the daughter of Nathan and Phyllis (Power) Heydon, was born on Sept. 3, 1949, in Newcastle. She was raised in Napa, Calif., where she graduated high school. She moved to Sioux City in 1972.
Dina married Robert M. Finley on Oct. 23, 2007 in Sioux City. He died on May 6, 2018. She worked seasonally at H&R Block and Shamrock Sioux Nursery. She also really enjoyed her time as a lunch lady with the Sioux City Public Schools.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, quilting, gardening, and playing bingo.
Dina is survived by two sons, Jason Dutra of Oregon, and Nathan Finley of California; two daughters, Rhonda Marie Dutra Gross and Tonya Dutra of Nebraska; granddaughter, Crystal Kaylor of Nebraska; stepdaughters, Teri Mayhew, Cheri Farris, Sue Hall, and Missy Gill; two brothers, Richard Heydon and Ron Heydon; three sisters, Josephine Cole, Bev Heydon, and Lisa Zook; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Sandy.