Sioux City
Madonna Faye Antonovich, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St Thomas Orthodox Church, with the Rev. Lucas Rice officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a Trisagion at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Madonna, the daughter of Henry and Eda Kleinberg, was born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Wynot, Neb. She married Alexander G. Antonovich on April 23, 1950 in Sioux City. They were blessed with seven children.
She worked at the Elks Club for many years and later co-owned the Elbon Club. Madonna enjoyed cooking delicious feasts for her family, being the queen of clean, and visiting with friends and family, being known for her gift of gab and saying it like it is, "There we said it."
She enjoyed many years spending time with her grandson, Mikey. He and their special bond brought joy to her heart.
She was a member of Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Church and St. Thomas Orthodox Church, where she participated in Ladies Club, helping with dinners, and cleaning the altar.
Survivors include four sons, Mike (Lisa), Richard, and Mark Antonovich, all of Sioux City, and Thomas (Danielle) Antonovich of Chanhassen, Minn.; daughter and lifelong best friend, Stacia (Fran) Stevenson of Sioux City; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Stevens, Lynn, Zachary (Jillian), Mikey, Gregory, Matthew, Sarah, Gabrielle, Alaina, and Caleb Antonovich; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jackie Lacy; sister-in-law, Joann Kleinberg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alexander in 2005; brothers, Terrance and Garrieth Kleinberg; sister-in-law, Monette Kleinberg; brother-in-law, Grove Lacy; a son, Gregory; a daughter, Constance; and three grandchildren, Natasha, Dwayne, and Amber.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stevens, Lynn, Zachary, Mark, Thomas, and Richard Antonovich. Honorary pallbearers will be Mikey Antonovich, Maksim and Jack Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Thomas Orthodox Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Countryside Care Center and the many friends she made there, and to Hospice of Siouxland especially Deb, Jamie, Jenna, Julie, and Jane.