Elk Point, S.D.
Madonna Kelly Hall, 93, of rural Elk Point, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital, following a short illness.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Madonna was born on May 23, 1925, in Sioux City, to John Kelly and Mary Waters. Madonna grew up in Alvord, Iowa, and graduated from Alvord High School in 1943. She attended St. Joseph School of Nursing in Sioux City and graduated, June 1946.
She married Bernard Hall on May 25, 1948, in Alvord. To this union of 70 years came nine children. Madonna was a stay-at-home mother and wouldn't have had it any other way. Her family was her love and life. In 1961, they bought a farm east of Elk Point, where they farmed and raised hogs for many years.
In addition to her love and devotion to God and her family, she enjoyed playing cards, taking communion and leading the rosary every Tuesday at Prairie Estates Nursing Home in Elk Point. She served as president of the Catholic Daughters for several years.
Madonna is survived by her husband, Bernard of Elk Point; two sons, James (Joann) Hall of Louisville, Colo., and Keith (Toni) Hall of Elk Point; seven daughters, Mary (Dan) Gildemeister of Sioux City, Marge (Gordy) Smith of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Marlene (Doug) Ferdig of Glendale, Ariz., Joan (Gene) Loos of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jean Meile of Olathe, Kan., Carol (Dean) Cobb of Olathe, and Ann (Jerry) Olson of Arrington, Tenn.; 30 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Russell (Midge) of Elk Point, Raymond of Burbank, S.D., and Vincent Hall of Canon City, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Vernon Kelly; and a grandson.