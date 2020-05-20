Madonna K. Jones
Sioux City
Madonna Kay Jones, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at home.
Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place. Services will be at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Madonna was born on Nov. 12, 1958, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Leo C. and Kathleen M. (Kajewski) Jones. She received her education at Epiphany Grade School, and graduated from Heelan High School with the class of 1977. Madonna was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.
Madonna worked at Gateway in North Sioux City, where she was loved and cared for by her many friends and co-workers.
She enjoyed playing bingo at the Cathedral Church, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Amy, and her many nieces and nephews. She was a proud member of the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Madonna is well remembered for her loving demeanor and wonderful sense of humor.
Madonna is survived by her daughter, Amy of Sioux City; siblings, Dale (Mary) Jones of Normal, Ill., Ralph (Dodie) Arndt of Sioux City, Alan Jones of Loveland, Colo., Stacia (Rock) Fuller of Loveland, Charles (Allison) Jones of Vonore, Tenn., Kathleen (Scott) Jones-Anthony of Salem, Ore., Therese (David) Chesnutt of Sterling, Va., and Lee (Megan) Jones of Virginia Beach, Va.; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Charles) Whitaker of Schertz, Texas, Patti (Jeff) Sgro of Converse, Texas, Kelly (John Tunge) Jones of Lawrence, Kan., Adam Jones and Megan Richter of Bloomington, Ill., Richard (Hilary) Arndt of Omaha, Mike (Liz) Arndt of Sioux Falls, S.D., Sarah (Christopher) Ketter of Des Moines, Hank (Samantha) Jones of Loveland, Hope Jones of Chattanooga, Tenn., Leo Jones of Virginia Beach, Kathleen Chesnutt of Sterling, and Matthew Chesnutt of Sterling; and 17 grandnieces and nephews.
Madonna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Colleen B. (Jones) Arndt; brother, Lawrence L. Jones; and sister-in-law, Mary C. (Marley) Jones.
