Madonna K. Jones

Sioux City

Madonna Kay Jones, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at home.

Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place. Services will be at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

Madonna was born on Nov. 12, 1958, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Leo C. and Kathleen M. (Kajewski) Jones. She received her education at Epiphany Grade School, and graduated from Heelan High School with the class of 1977. Madonna was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.

Madonna worked at Gateway in North Sioux City, where she was loved and cared for by her many friends and co-workers.

She enjoyed playing bingo at the Cathedral Church, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Amy, and her many nieces and nephews. She was a proud member of the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Madonna is well remembered for her loving demeanor and wonderful sense of humor.