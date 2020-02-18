Blencoe, Iowa
Mahlon S. Pekarek, 80, of Blencoe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, with his loving wife, Audrey, Fran Tramp, and the Rev. Patrick O'Kane at his side.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blencoe, with the Rev. Patrick O'Kane officiating. Private family burial with be prior to the service in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Stevens Kelley Post 665 of Blencoe. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Mahlon Stanley was born on March 11, 1939, on a farm near Blencoe, the son of Ignac Andrew and Gertrude E. (Stanislav) Pekarek. He graduated from Blencoe High School in 1957. He joined the National Guard in Mapleton, Iowa, in 1961. He served with the U.S. Army until 1968.
Mahlon and Audrey Ann Lafrentz were united in marriage on July 2, 1966, at St. Bernard's Church. He was a lifelong farmer in the Blencoe area and loved John Deere tractors. He also loved garden flowers, nature, and going for a ride through the country.
Mahlon was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, where he served as parish director for several years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the American Legion Stevens Kelley Post 665.
Mahlon is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Ann of Blencoe; two brothers, Rogene (Jean) Pekarek of Onawa, and Terry (Julie) Pekarek of Little Sioux, Iowa; two nieces; two nephews; and many grandnieces, grandnephews, other family, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Ethel Lafrentz; brother-in-law, Delbert Lafrentz; and nephew, Troy Lafrentz.
Memorials may be directed to Burgess Health Center Home Health/Hospice and the Blencoe Volunteer Fire Department.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
210 Main Street
Blencoe, IA 51523
7:00PM
210 Main Street
Blencoe, IA 51523
10:30AM
210 Main Street
Blencoe, IA 51523