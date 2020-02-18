Blencoe, Iowa

Mahlon S. Pekarek, 80, of Blencoe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, with his loving wife, Audrey, Fran Tramp, and the Rev. Patrick O'Kane at his side.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blencoe, with the Rev. Patrick O'Kane officiating. Private family burial with be prior to the service in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Stevens Kelley Post 665 of Blencoe. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Mahlon Stanley was born on March 11, 1939, on a farm near Blencoe, the son of Ignac Andrew and Gertrude E. (Stanislav) Pekarek. He graduated from Blencoe High School in 1957. He joined the National Guard in Mapleton, Iowa, in 1961. He served with the U.S. Army until 1968.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}