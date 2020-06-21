× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mamie F. Combs

Sioux City

Mamie Faye Combs, 33, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mamie was born on June 4, 1987, in Sioux City, to Jeff and Joanne (Walz) Combs. Throughout her life, Mamie always brought happiness to others. Her family meant everything to her. She made sure her nieces and nephews were good, being there for them and buying them presents. Mamie loved spending time with her best friend, Jimmy, they did everything together.

Mamie took pride in how she looked, from her extraordinary makeup skills; to her getting her hair as curly as it could be. She was outspoken and fun, and her outgoing personality will be missed by many.