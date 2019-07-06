Sioux City
Marcella Julia Morris, 43, of Sioux City, started her journey home on July 3, 2019.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at the Ho-Chunk Center in Winnebago. Neb. Interment will be in Winnebago Cemetery, with Darren Snake officiating.
She was born Sept. 24, 1975, at St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, to David J. Morris and Dena Rae (Cook) Morris. She was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She attended grade school at St. Augustine Indian Mission and received her GED through ILC in Sioux City. She was employed at WinnaVegas in the housekeeping department and held various jobs throughout her life.
She loved to spend time with her children and was a loving grandmother. In her spare time, she love to draw, color, play greedy and go to the casino.
She is survived by her mother; four brothers, Kenny, Theodore, Victor, and Syriss; eight children, Danielle, Angel, Ricardo, Vanessa, Rocky, Maricella, Neelah, and Jimmy; and three grandchildren, Silas, Nazareth and Gustavo.
Marcy was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; her father; a brother, Roy Jr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.