Marcus, Iowa
Marcia M. Drefke, 76, of Marcus, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. The Rev. Bill McCarthy will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Marcia Mary Drefke was born on Dec. 28, 1942, in Sioux City, the daughter of J. Andrew and M. Lenora (Snyder) Meehan. She attended Holy Name School in Marcus, graduating in 1960.
On March 15, 1969, Marcia and Dean Drefke were united in marriage at Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. Along with being a homemaker and mother, Marcia worked as a bookkeeper at various businesses in Marcus. She moved to Happy Siesta Care Center on Aug. 18, 2016.
She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. She served on the Ladies Guild and taught CCD. With her outgoing personality, Marcia volunteered with several groups and activities in Marcus. For many years, she dedicated time to the Marcus Fair Board. She and Dean loved to dance, especially the Polka. Marcia enjoyed laughing and spending time with family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 49 years, Dean Drefke of Marcus; a daughter, Maureen Nissen and her husband, Larry of Moville, Iowa; a son, Dan Drefke of Ankeny, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jacqueline and Matthew Nissen of Moville; a brother, Kenneth Meehan of West Des Moines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy "Marlene" Meehan; a brother, James Meehan; a sister-in-law, Loraine Meehan; a niece, Shelli Meehan; and a nephew, Robert Meehan.