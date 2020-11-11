Marcia Nothem

Remsen, Iowa

Marcia Nothem, 69 of Remsen, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with the Rev. Garret Kasper officiating. Burial will be in Remsen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church. If you are unable to attend you may send condolences and watch the funeral online that will be posted after the funeral at www.fischfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen.

Marcia was born on July 2, 1951, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Delmar and Shirley (Ostert) Klaschen. She was raised and educated in Remsen. She attended Remsen-Union High School, graduating in 1969.

On April 22, 1972, she married Theodore Nothem at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen. The couple made their home in Remsen. Marcia worked at Alfs Manufacturing in Le Mars for a few years, Happy Siesta Health Care Center for 30 years and Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living for two years.