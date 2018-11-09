Mardella Wilson

Sioux City
Mardella (Belding) Wilson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at a local care center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tim Squier officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mardella was born on April 13, 1925, in Sioux City, the daughter of Harry and Mabel (Johnson) Belding. She graduated from Central High School in 1943.
Mardella married Gerald L. Wilson on July 15, 1944 at Riverside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2015 after 70 years of marriage.
While in school, Mardella worked at S.S. Kresge and then for JC Penney and Tolerton Warfield Company. Her greatest love was being a wife, mother, and homemaker.
Mardella, along with her family, was a charter member of Riverside Lutheran Church. She served as Sunday School and Bible School teacher, served in all offices of the church, along with Women, Lydia, and Tabitha Circles, Luther League sponsor, a member of the junior and senior choirs for many years, and a member of the group that created 12 stained glass windows in the sanctuary.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald "Butch" and wife, Carmella "Candy" Wilson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Bradley A. and wife, Wanda of Sioux City; grandson, Troy and wife, Monica of Renner, S.D. and their three children, Brittany of Renner, Brooke of Custer, S.D., and Brendon and wife, Mikayla of Hartford, S.D.; four granddaughters, Tracey and husband, Ben Surbeck and their children, Mary and Andrew of Boise, Idaho, Amanda and her husband, Gunnar Gunderson and their son, Espen of Minneapolis, Stephanie and her husband, Cody Kumm and their sons, Braden and Ian of Sioux City, and Katelyn and her husband, Brad Hansen of Sioux City; a brother-in-law, Robert Cottrell of Parker, S.D.; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; four brothers, Edward at birth, Dennis E. and Harold R. Belding, and Harry B. Belding and his wife, Joan; two sisters, Connie Jean Caster and husband, Danny and Pamela Cottrell; a niece, Penny Hayden; and her husband's parents, Ora Wilson and Raymond and Eva Mears.