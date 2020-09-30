Mardelle C. Forney

Sun City, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Our beloved mother, Mardelle Caroline Forney, 95, of Sun City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 27, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held in Sioux City next spring. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

Mardelle was born to Arthur and Helena (Flake) Williams on April 7, 1925, in Riverdale, Neb. She lived in Sioux City most of her life and moved to Sun City in 2006.

She was a hardworking devoted mother to her six children. She was the admired matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, William Andersen and his wife, Judy of Austin, Texas, Vicki Kortje and her husband, Richard of Portland, Ore., Trudee Gurley and her husband, Dick of Grand Junction, Colo., Cindy Schwinden and her husband, Jeff of Sammamish, Wash., Cheryl Howard and her husband, Jim pf Surprise, Ariz., and Jodi Dover and her husband, Paul of Leesburg, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Forney; her parents; two brothers; and a sister.