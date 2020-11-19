Margaret A. Engstrand

Margaret Engstrand was born Feb. 27, 1933 in Sioux City, the daughter of James and Helen Engstrand. She graduated from Central High School in 1951. She graduated from Morningside College and completed graduate work at University of South Dakota and University of Iowa. She taught in Fremont, Neb., for three years at Emerson Elementary School and East Middle School. She was a Phase III Coordinator for the Sioux City School District for two years.

She married Richard G. Christensen of Sioux City on Aug. 31, 1952. They moved to Seattle, Wash. in the mid 1950s where their six children were born. She and her children returned to Sioux City in 1972. Her strength and determination helped her raise six children on her own. Her love and giving nature were a blessing to all who knew her. Margaret was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church. She is listed in the Who's Who among American Teachers. She was a member of Retired Teachers, SCA, PEO, and a former member of the Jane Skinner inner circle. She taught in the Upward Bound Program, at Mary Treglia Center, and tutored for WITCC. She put on workshops for Sioux City teachers and surrounding areas and supervised many student teachers. Margaret had many special talents and contributed many things to improve education. She co-authored a math resource book, served as an advisor on a committee for science, was a board member of ACLD, and several other committees that helped to guide and promote education.