Margaret A. 'Maggie' Meier

South Sioux City

Margaret A. "Maggie" Meier, 72, of South Sioux City passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

Margaret was born on Oct. 27, 1950, in Fremont, Neb., to Woodrow and Evelyn (Kruger) Farris.

Margaret grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Archbishop Bergan High School in 1969. She attended the University of Omaha and later Briar Cliff College. She married Larry Meier on April 9, 1976, in Lincoln. They resided in North Bend, Neb.; Omaha; Marianna, Fla.; West Point, Neb.; and South Sioux City since 1987. She was employed at Terra Industries; she retired in December 2015.

Margaret was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, Archbishop Bergan Alumni, the Quota Club Sioux City, and was a big Husker fan.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Woodrow Meier of Boulder, Colo.; daughter, Kelly (Bryant) Jorgensen of Omaha; stepson, Larry "Scott" Meier of Sioux City; brother, Bill (Kris) Farris of Marshalltown, Iowa; sister, Sharon Agress of Fremont; sister-in-law, Terri Farris of Pensacola, Fla.; three grandchildren, Brady Jorgensen, Alisa Hansen, and Evan Meier; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.