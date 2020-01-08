Margaret A. Stingley

Dakota City
Margaret Ann "Maggie" (Johannsen) Stingley, 71, of Dakota City, passed away on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Maggie was born on March 6, 1948, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Eldon and Maxine (Henry) Johannsen. She attended Correctionville Public School, graduating in 1966. Maggie then attended and received her bachelor of arts in education in 1970 from Wayne State College, graduation in the Willow Bowl. Maggie was an elementary teacher in Le Mars, Iowa and South Sioux City. While in Le Mars, she was in the Ms. Le Mars Pageant and participated in the Le Mars Community Theater. Maggie married the love-of-her-life, Ron Stingley on June 2, 1990 in South Sioux City.
After a serious boating accident in 1975, Maggie gave up her teaching career. The little neighborhood kids would often stop on their way home from school to get help with their homework. She also worked as a server and a bartender. Maggie took her job as cook in the Dakota County jail very seriously, taking care to treat them with respect and stressed that most of them were good people who had made poor choices. She also worked security on the riverboat Argosy until it closed. Maggie then worked as a food server with the South Sioux City School System until her health no longer allowed.
Maggie was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville. Her hobbies included gardening, baking cookies for Ron's coworkers, making crafts, especially wedding flowers for family and friends, and cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maggie will be remembered for her giving ways, love of family, willingness to help anyone in any way she could, and her non-judgmental ways towards others.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Ron; sisters, Sharon (Henry) Gainor of Forman, N.D., Barb (Doug) Deming of Sioux City, and Connie Johannsen of Blue Earth, Minn.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Don (Pat) Stingley, Dave (Kim) Stingley, Lori (Richard) Rich, Stephanie Cain, and Julie (Bill Donaldson) Stingley; uncles and aunts, Kathryn LaVonne Henry, Sue Abbe, Bill (Lois) Abbe, Dale (Lorna) Stingley, and Pat (Harlan) Stingley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; as well as some uncles and aunts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the South Sioux City American Legion Post 307, or to the family for a later designation.