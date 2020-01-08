Margaret A. Stingley

Dakota City

Margaret Ann "Maggie" (Johannsen) Stingley, 71, of Dakota City, passed away on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Abiding by family wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Maggie was born on March 6, 1948, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Eldon and Maxine (Henry) Johannsen. She attended Correctionville Public School, graduating in 1966. Maggie then attended and received her bachelor of arts in education in 1970 from Wayne State College, graduation in the Willow Bowl. Maggie was an elementary teacher in Le Mars, Iowa and South Sioux City. While in Le Mars, she was in the Ms. Le Mars Pageant and participated in the Le Mars Community Theater. Maggie married the love-of-her-life, Ron Stingley on June 2, 1990 in South Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}